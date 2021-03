Disruption in water supply in many parts of Bengaluru on March 21

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Saturday took repair work at Rajarajeshwari Nagar to avoid the leakages in the 1600 mm dia pipeline of Cauvery Water Supply System 4th stage phase 1. In view of this, there was a disruption in water supply in many areas in the city on Saturday.

Water supply will be disrupted on Sunday too, BWSSB in a release said.

According to a release, the water supply will be affected in the following areas on Sunday. They are: Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajaji Nagar, Nandini Layout, Milk colony, Kanteerava Nagar, KHB colony, Kamakshi playa, Kurubarahalli, Shankarmutt, Sharada colony, Shakthi Ganapathi nagar, K.M.Halli, Yesvanthpur, APMC, RMC yard, Industrial yard, Basaveshwar nagar, Attiguppe, Govindaraja nagar, Chandralayout,

Vijayanagar, Moodalapalya, Nayandahalli, Annapoorneshwari nagar, Sir M.V. Layout, Peenya, BEML layout, Kamala Nagar, LIC colony, Teacher colony, SBI Officers Colony, KHB, Vrushabhavathi Nagar, Dasarahalli, Nagarabhavi, NGF layout, Papareddy Palya, ITI Layout, Vidhanasoudha layout, Bagalgunte, Peenya, Laggere, RPC Layout, Remco layout, Hosahalli, Cholarapalya, Magadi road 1st cross to 12 cross, Telecom layout, Minerva quarters, Kodipalya, Kothanur dinne, Vijaya Bank layout, Thayappa garden, BDA layout 1 st block, JP Nagar , Dollars layout, Puttenahalli, M.S.Ramaiah city, Mico layout, HSR layout, Parangipalya, Koramangala 3rd Block, BHEL layout, Krishnappa garden, KEB layout, IAS colony, KAS colony, Narayanappa garden, Konanakunte cross, Silk Board quarters, Yelachenahalli and surrounding places.