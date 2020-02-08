Disruption in Vodafone Idea network

Vodafone Idea users faced disruptions in their network for several hours on Friday afternoon in several parts of the city, including J.P. Nagar, Banashankari, Kumaraswamy Layout, Electronics City, and Jayanagar. Many took to social media to complain that they were completely cut off.
The telecom company, in a release, attributed the disruption in service to “fibre cuts in the city and outskirts”.
BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told the The Hindu: “We had directed all network providers to go underground as above ground cables are dangerous and ugly. However, in this particular case, until the location is specified, we cannot say why the fibres were damaged and who did it.”
