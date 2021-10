Disruption in power supply

Bengaluru

09 October 2021 03:49 IST

There will be no power supply from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday owing to works relating to conversion of overhead lines into UG/AB cables.

According to a press release from Bescom,West Circle, the areas to be affected are as follows.

On Saturday: Police Quarters, Hosahalli, Andrahalli, Vijaynagar, Hampinagar, Marenahalli, M.C. Layout Govindarajanagar, Vinayaka Layout, Chandra Layout, Nagarabhavi, Binny Layout Gangondanahalli, Basaveshwara Nagar, Kamakshipalya, Sunkadakatte and surrounding areas.

On Monday: Raghavendra Layout, Andrahalli Main Road, Thippenahalli Main Road, Suvarnanagara, Ullalanagara, Maruthi Nagar, Annapoorneshwarinagara Sir M.V. 5th Block, Mysore Road, near Gopalan Arcade, Sapthagiri Layout, Venkateshwara Slum, Channasandra, Vijayanagar, Hampinagara, Marenhalli, M.C. Layout, Govindarajanagar, Vinayaka Layout, Chandra Layout, Nagarbhavi, Binny Layout, Gangodanahalli Basaveshwaranagara, Kamakshipalya, Sunkadakatte and surrounding areas.

Jayanagar division

On Saturday, there will be no power supply to certain other areas as well from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to a release from Bescom, Jayanagar Division, the areas to be affected are Gubbalala, part of Uttarahalli, ISRO Layout Industrial Area, Maruthi Layout, Bharath Layout, Doddakallasandra Industrial Area, Agara, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittala Nagara, Yadalam Nagar, and Maruthi Nagar.