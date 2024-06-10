ADVERTISEMENT

Disruption in power supply today

Published - June 10, 2024 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Power lines and a transformer in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

There will be no power supply on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to quarterly maintenance work at 66/11 kV Adugodi Sub Station. 

According to a release from BESCOM, O and M, Koramangala Division, the areas affected are: 5th Block Industrial Area, Koramangala, Madiwala, Venkateshwara Layout, Chikkaadugodi, Jogi Colony, St. John’s Staff quarters, Maruthinagara, Adugodi 7th and 8th Block, CAR Police quarters, St. John’s Hospital, 100 Feet Ring Road, Bannerghatta Road, KHB Colony, 7th Block, 3rd Block, MICO, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Block, Koramangala, Bhuvanappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, Krishna Nagar Industrial Layout, S.G. Palya, 2nd Block, Madivala Santhe, Siddhartha colony and surrounding areas. 

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US