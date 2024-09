Disruption in power supply in Bengaluru

In view of maintenance work, there will be a disruption in power supply on Sunday, in the following areas. According to BESCOM, Chandrapura Division, the areas affected are: 66/11 kV: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Dommasandra, Kommasandra, Thigalachowdadhenahalli, Varthur Main Road, Heggondanahalli, Halasahalli, Thippsandra, Neriga, Janthagondanahalli, Gonighattapura, Chikkanekkundi, Kammanahalli, Chambenahalli, Yamare, V. Kallahalli, Chikkadasarahalli; and 66/11 kV Anekal and 66/11 kV Samanduru: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Anekal Town, Anekal Rural, Kavaluhosahalli, Gowrenahalli, Haldenahalli, Hompalaghatta, Choodenahalli, Honnakashapura, Karpuru, Byagadadhenhalli, Kadagrahara, Chikkahagade, Doddhagade. Samanduru, Rachamanahalli, Guddanahalli, Aravantigepura, P. Gollahalli, Thelagarahalli, Vanakanahalli.

