Disruption in postal transactions for two days

Bengaluru South Postal Division will implement new software application, Core System Integrator (CSI), in all post offices coming under its division on December 19. In view of the CSI implementation-related work, no postal transactions will be available to the public on Saturday in then post offices.
Jayanagar and Basavanagudi head post offices, however, will function on that day.
On December 18, postal transactions will not be available in any head post offices, sub-post offices, and branch post offices.
The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru South Division, in a press release said people could avail themselves of all services in post offices from December 19 from 11 a.m. and appealed to them to cooperate in case of any disruptions in postal services during the implementation phase.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor