Disruption in postal transactions for two days

Bengaluru South Postal Division will implement new software application, Core System Integrator (CSI), in all post offices coming under its division on December 19. In view of the CSI implementation-related work, no postal transactions will be available to the public on Saturday in then post offices.

Jayanagar and Basavanagudi head post offices, however, will function on that day.

On December 18, postal transactions will not be available in any head post offices, sub-post offices, and branch post offices.

The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru South Division, in a press release said people could avail themselves of all services in post offices from December 19 from 11 a.m. and appealed to them to cooperate in case of any disruptions in postal services during the implementation phase.