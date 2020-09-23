Bengaluru

Disruption in metro services on Green Line

The changes on the Green Line are applicable only on September 27 and 28.

To facilitate pre-commissioning works and testing of systems on the extended Green Line (from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura), the BMRCL has decided to close the metro services between R.V. Road and Yelachenahalli on Sunday and Monday (September 27 and 28).

A release from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) stated that services on the Green Line will be available only between Nagasandra and R.V. Road stations on those days. Normal services along the entire Green Line will resume on September 29 at 7 a.m.

Train services will run as usual on the Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road station.

