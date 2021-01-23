Displaced families protest at Slum Board

23 January 2021 07:13 IST

They want alternative land or housing facilities

A day after their hutments were razed, the displaced residents of Krishnappa Garden staged a protest outside the Slum Board office on Friday. Protesters demanded that the Board provide alternative land or housing facilities. They have submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

K. Mariyappa from the Bhoomi Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti said, “The authorities displaced families who have been living in the slum for over 30 years. They are living on the road now. Despite the day-long protest, they did not receive any assurance from officials.”

Most of the affected families are daily wage labourers.

According to Slum Board officials, 313 families were rehabilitated five years ago after a survey.

“They are now living in Marathahalli. Those who are protesting now are new entrants to the slum. Some of these residents built new makeshift sheds in the slum and others are living in rented accommodation. As per the records placed before the district administration and the government, we have allotted residential apartments in accordance with the survey. These details were placed before courts,” said an official.

He added that the decision to provide alternative land or rehabilitation facilities has to be taken at the level of the government. “The slum is being cleared as per the directions of the district administration.”