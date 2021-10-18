Dismissed KSRTC driver held in ₹15 crore job scam

Bengaluru

18 October 2021 01:44 IST

The Magadi Road police have arrested a former Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employee for allegedly perpetuating a job scam. The accused, Manjunath Billa Nayak, had worked with the corporation as a driver before he was dismissed from service.

According to the police, he cheated more than 500 people across the State to the tune of several crores of rupees. “As per the records, Manjunath was dismissed from his job for irresponsible behaviour. He hails from Hagaribommanahalli. He would target people from Ballari, Gadag, Chitradurga, and Davangere. Our probe so far reveals that he used over 100 SIMs to cheat over 500 people of ₹15 crore,” said a senior police officer.

He convinced his victims to transfer money to the account of his associate identified as Anil, who is still at large. “Manjunath would give a commission to Anil to use his account for the transactions. Efforts are on track him,” the officer added.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the people he had cheated, a team conducted an undercover operation to trap Manjunath. A police officer under the guise of a job seeker approached Manjunath and set up a meeting at a hotel in Yeshwantpur.

The police are now trying to find out the trail of money he had invested. There are more people who had taken money from Manjunath promising jobs, a police officer, part of the investigation, said.