Bengaluru

Dismissed BMTC driver attempts to end life at depot

A 46-year-old man who had been dismissed from his post as a driver with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation allegedly attempted to end his life by consuming poison at depot number 6 in Indiranagar on Thursday around 11.30 a.m. The depot staff rushed him to Bowring Hospital, where he is being treated in the ICU.

The driver had been part of the strike organised by road transport corporation employees. Subsequently, he was dismissed from service over an extended period of unauthorised absence, said the police.

The Indiranagar police have recorded his statement and taken up a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104 for help)


