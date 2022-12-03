Discussion in Bengaluru on ‘freebies’ and ‘incentives’ with former Kerala finance minister

December 03, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Collective explained the theme of the discussion: ‘Welfare measures that benefit a majority of the population are derisively termed freebies, while public expenditure that benefits the rich are considered incentives’

The Hindu Bureau

T.M. Thomas Isaac, former finance minister of Kerala | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Bengaluru Collective is organising a public discussion with Dr. Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister of Kerala , on ‘The phony debate on freebies: A co-ordinated attack on democracy and welfare’ on Sunday, December 4, in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Collective explained the theme of the discussion: ‘Welfare measures that benefit a majority of the population are derisively termed freebies, while public expenditure that benefits the rich are considered incentives by proponents. This is a veiled attack on the democratic rights of political parties to freely articulate the needs and aspirations of the people’.

The discussion begins at 11 a.m. at Insurance Corporation Employees Union, CSI compound, Mission Road, Near Subbaiah Circle, Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US