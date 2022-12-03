Discussion in Bengaluru on ‘freebies’ and ‘incentives’ with former Kerala finance minister

December 03, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Collective is organising a public discussion with Dr. Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister of Kerala , on ‘The phony debate on freebies: A co-ordinated attack on democracy and welfare’ on Sunday, December 4, in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Collective explained the theme of the discussion: ‘Welfare measures that benefit a majority of the population are derisively termed freebies, while public expenditure that benefits the rich are considered incentives by proponents. This is a veiled attack on the democratic rights of political parties to freely articulate the needs and aspirations of the people’.

The discussion begins at 11 a.m. at Insurance Corporation Employees Union, CSI compound, Mission Road, Near Subbaiah Circle, Bengaluru.