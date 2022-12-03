  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Experimental Brazil stumbles to defeat after Aboubakar’s late winner for Cameroon

Discussion in Bengaluru on ‘freebies’ and ‘incentives’ with former Kerala finance minister

Bengaluru Collective explained the theme of the discussion: ‘Welfare measures that benefit a majority of the population are derisively termed freebies, while public expenditure that benefits the rich are considered incentives’

December 03, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
T.M. Thomas Isaac, former finance minister of Kerala

T.M. Thomas Isaac, former finance minister of Kerala | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Bengaluru Collective is organising a public discussion with Dr. Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister of Kerala , on ‘The phony debate on freebies: A co-ordinated attack on democracy and welfare’ on Sunday, December 4, in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Collective explained the theme of the discussion: ‘Welfare measures that benefit a majority of the population are derisively termed freebies, while public expenditure that benefits the rich are considered incentives by proponents. This is a veiled attack on the democratic rights of political parties to freely articulate the needs and aspirations of the people’.

The discussion begins at 11 a.m. at Insurance Corporation Employees Union, CSI compound, Mission Road, Near Subbaiah Circle, Bengaluru.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.