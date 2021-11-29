Discussion begins for ‘Bengaluru agenda’

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the Government is setting an agenda for a planned development of Bengaluru.

“Some prominent entrepreneurs have invited me for a preliminary discussion on plans for economic growth and development of Bengaluru and Karnataka. This is the first in the series of such discussions planned,” the Chief Minister told reporters before attending the discussion on ‘Bengaluru Agenda’ hosted by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday.

Stating that prominent entrepreneurs are interested in playing a role in Bengaluru’s development, he said, “More comprehensive discussions would follow after the meeting. The discussions would involve prominent personalities from various domains, legislators from Bengaluru, Cabinet colleagues, and senior officers.”

The agenda being evolved for Bengaluru would be discussed and finalised in the State Legislature, he added.