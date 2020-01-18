Discovery School Super League final stage to be telecast on TV

Discovery School Super League 2019 (DSSL), a national-level inter-school contest involving critical thinking and aptitude-based competition, is being held in three stages to provide a platform for students to showcase their talent.

Stage 1 of DSSL exam was concluded in as many as 970 schools across the State on January 12. Two students from each school were selected to participate in the second stage. The second stage, which saw participation of 1,600 students from 29 districts, was conducted in 17 centres.

The third stage of DSSL will be a TV show, which will be telecast on Discovery Channel, where two students from the State will compete with students from other States. The top three winning teams of the third stage will win an all-expenses-paid trip to NASA along with their school principal.

“The purpose is to unearth science and maths geniuses from different parts of the country. More than 6.2 million students from 17,000 schools across the country participated in Round 1. We congratulate all the students, parents and their teachers of Karnataka for this enthusiastic participation in Round 2, and our partner The Hindu for making this a successful event,” said Syed Abubakar Siddiq, Assistant Vice President (Marketing) at BYJU’S.