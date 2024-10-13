Subsidised rates for long-duration parking, among proposals in BMRCL’s new draft parking policy

:

As Bengaluru’s Namma Metro sees a surge in passengers, parking chaos around metro stations has emerged as a serious issue. To address this, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has drawn up a draft parking policy aimed at managing the growing demand for parking and improving first and last-mile connectivity, which has long deterred many from using the metro.

The proposed policy aims to regulate parking near metro stations, enhance accessibility, and promote public transport usage while alleviating traffic congestion in the city. BMRCL has invited public feedback before finalising the policy.

Need for policy

Commuters have frequently expressed frustration over the lack of organised parking at metro stations, which discourages metro usage and worsens Bengaluru’s traffic problems. “The need for a well-structured parking policy has become evident due to the increasing demand for parking spaces, especially near metro stations,” said a BMRCL official.

“First and last-mile connectivity remains inadequate. We need a comprehensive parking regime that could encourage metro usage and reduce the reliance on private vehicles,” he added.

Key proposals Identification of stations for park and ride Parking exclusivity for metro users Safety and security measures Reserved parking for specific groups Parking charges and monitoring Smart technology adoption

Source: Draft Metro Parking Policy by BMRCL

What policy says

The draft policy proposes the development of park-and-ride facilities at peripheral, terminal, and interchange metro stations, where parking demand is highest. It reserves parking exclusively for metro commuters, preventing misuse by non-metro users or nearby businesses. The policy also emphasises safety, with provisions like 24/7 CCTV surveillance, emergency contacts, and fire safety equipment.

“Designated parking spaces for bicycles, differently-abled commuters, and BMRCL employees are part of the plan, along with a structured parking fee system that offers subsidised rates for long-duration parking. Multi-level parking and automated systems to maximize space are also being explored,” said the official.

Additionally, smart technology will be employed for efficient parking management. This includes mobile apps for real-time slot availability, LED displays for vacant spots, and automated systems for parking data management.

Feedback invited

BMRCL has invited citizens to share their feedback on the draft policy. Residents and commuters have been asked to send their suggestions and comments via email to rmvgowda@bmrc.co.in by October 18.

Metro commuters concerns

While many commuters welcome the structured policy, they have voiced concerns about the current lack of parking options. Regular metro commuter Ravi Shetty said, “It’s nearly impossible to find parking at the station during peak hours. I often have to park far away in residential areas, which is both inconvenient and unfair to the residents.”

Anitha Krishnan, another metro user from Mysuru Road, said, “The lack of proper parking has been a major deterrent for many commuters, myself included. I’ve had instances where I had to miss the train because I couldn’t find parking on time. I hope the new plan addresses these concerns effectively. Hope the parking fee will be less expensive.”

