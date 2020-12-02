‘Disburse compensation to Bellandur illegal eviction victims’

02 December 2020 07:17 IST

The State government was given this direction by the Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to disburse compensation, fixed for loss of property and temporary rehabilitation, to the families evicted from their shanties put up on a private land in Bellandur, based on a notice issued by the jurisdictional police to the landowner in January this year.

The government will have to pay ₹14,100 towards loss of property and ₹29,000 for temporary rehabilitation to put up a temporary structure per family within a period of one month through the back accounts of eligible persons.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreenwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty gave the direction on a PIL petition filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Karnataka.

It was claimed before the court that illegal eviction was carried out by unknown persons after the police issued a notice to the owners of the land in survey number 35/2 of Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur on the allegation that some illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were residing in the shanties.

A scheme for rehabilitation and compensation was formulated by the government based on the court’s direction offering ₹14,100 for loss of property for every family; and rehabilitation in temporary sheds on government land situated around 30 kilometres from Bellandur for a period of one year, or a sum of ₹29,000 in lieu of temporary sheds. The government said it has identified 131 families for paying compensation of which only 43 have come forward so far.