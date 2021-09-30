Disaster management drill at Yeshwantpur railway station

South Western Railway tests efficacy of system

South Western Railway (SWR) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out a drill at Yeshwantpur railway station in Bengaluru on September 30 to test the efficacy of the disaster response mechanism.

The drill began at 10.30 a.m. Around 100 personnel from various organisations, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), participated in the exercise.

The drill began at 10.30 a.m. at Yeshwantpur railway station in Bengaluru on September 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

South Western Railway personnel and a team of the National Disaster Response Force were involved in the exercise at Yeshwantpur railway station in Bengaluru on September 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Earlier, on September 21, South Western Railway had conducted a safety drill at Ashokapuram railway station in Mysuru division. The drill involved SWR personnel and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) responding to the ‘derailment’ of an express train with 15 passengers ‘trapped’ in two ‘capsized’ bogies. The drill was carried out to test the efficacy of the Disaster Management Plan that included a range of activities enabling personnel from different departments of the railways to practice safety-related measures during an emergency.