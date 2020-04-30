Disaster Management Cells to tackle challenges of COVID-19 lockdown

Following intervention of the Karnataka High Court, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently established Disaster Management Cells (DMCs) in each of the 198 wards.

On Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar issued an order clarifying the duties and responsibilities of these cells. The zonal special commissioners and joint commissioners have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring all directions are followed.

According to an order issued by the Commissioner, the DMCs will be headed by the local councillors and shall, on a regular basis, identify problem areas and provide effective solutions for time-bound implementation of plans, decisions and policies of the civic body and the State government.

With regard to COVID-19, these DMCs have been directed to take coordinated steps to combat the pandemic, including effective implementation of the lockdown, identification of migrant labourers, destitute and poor persons, apart from helping provide them necessary facilities, such as cooked meals, ration kits, milk, medical facility, and shelter.

Shelter for the homeless

The Commissioner has directed the DMCs to identify homeless people in their respective wards, make arrangement to shift them with the help of marshals to the 100-odd shelter homes established by the BBMP in coordination with the Social Welfare Department.

The Commissioner has directed the DMCs to ensure compliance with that the Ministry of Home Affairs directive on protecting the interests of migrant labourers living in rented accommodation in their wards. If any landlord is found to be forcing labourers and migrant workers to vacate the premises, the DMCs can initiate action by taking the help of the local police after bringing it to the notice of the zonal joint commissioner.