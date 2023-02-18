ADVERTISEMENT

Disappointed with budget, KSRTC employees plan indefinite strike from March 1

February 18, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the State Budget had disappointed them, the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League (KSRTEL) has called for an indefinite strike from March 1.

In a press note, the KSRTEL said, “During the protest in December 2020, the State government made a written promise to consider all the KSRTEL employees under the 6th Pay Commission. However, the government has been ignoring our demands since then. Instead of fulfilling our demands, the government had filed many false cases against the employees who protested and their family members.”

“During a protest in Belagavi, when the State legislature session was being held in December 2022, the Transport Minister had promised us to consider all the KSRTEL employees under the 7th Pay Commission. However, there is no proposal in this regard in the State Budget presented on Friday,” the employees said.

D. Venkateshmurthy, general secretary of the league, told The Hindu, “The government has hurt the 1.07 lakh employees of the KSRTEL. Therefore, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike from March 1 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Our major demand is that the government should consider us for the pay commission model.”

