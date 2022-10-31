Directorate of Medical Education increases in-service quota seats from 15% to 20%

ADVERTISEMENT

As per an order of the Karnataka High Court, the Directorate of Medical Education has increased postgraduate (PG) medical courses government quota seats for in-service candidates from 15% to 20% for the academic year of 2022-23.

Earlier, the Directorate had reserved 206 PG medical seats for the in-service candidates, which has now increased to 279.

Meanwhile, the KEA has announced a list of 1,793 candidates with insufficient documents to support their reservation for UGCET-2022. Most of the candidates’ caste, income and Revenue Document (RD) numbers were mismatched.

The KEA has called the candidates on November 2, along with the required documents in support of their claim/reservation in UGCET application. In case of enquiry, contact mail ID: ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.