Dinesh Gundu Rao calls upon corporate companies to donate more CSR funds towards health sector

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday called upon companies to donate more CSR funds towards the health sector. “CSR funds can be strategically utilised to address various healthcare challenges in the State and improve the overall healthcare infrastructure and service delivery,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the second roundtable on health jointly organised by the Health Department and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in Bengaluru.

Following the previous roundtable last November, C-CAMP has worked with the Health Department and the National Health Mission to deploy healthcare solutions for maternal and child care and comprehensive eyecare across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second roundtable attended by top leadership from CSR and philanthropic organisations and health officials reconvened for updates on the impact of the previous roundtable’s deliberations, ongoing projects and their individual impact.

Stating that the department has made a significant impact in the last year, the Minister said: “The progress we have seen since our last roundtable is proof of the power of collaborative efforts.”

The roundtable meetings on health are the result of the formation of a strategic alliance between the department and C-CAMP that was signed in August 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.