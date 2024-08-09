GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dinesh Gundu Rao calls upon corporate companies to donate more CSR funds towards health sector

Published - August 09, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Dinesh Gundu Rao

Dinesh Gundu Rao

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday called upon companies to donate more CSR funds towards the health sector. “CSR funds can be strategically utilised to address various healthcare challenges in the State and improve the overall healthcare infrastructure and service delivery,” he said.

He was speaking at the second roundtable on health jointly organised by the Health Department and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in Bengaluru.

Following the previous roundtable last November, C-CAMP has worked with the Health Department and the National Health Mission to deploy healthcare solutions for maternal and child care and comprehensive eyecare across the State.

The second roundtable attended by top leadership from CSR and philanthropic organisations and health officials reconvened for updates on the impact of the previous roundtable’s deliberations, ongoing projects and their individual impact.

Stating that the department has made a significant impact in the last year, the Minister said: “The progress we have seen since our last roundtable is proof of the power of collaborative efforts.”

The roundtable meetings on health are the result of the formation of a strategic alliance between the department and C-CAMP that was signed in August 2023.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.