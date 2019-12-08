Dimly lit Namma Metro parking lots remain safety hazard

In what has been termed a ‘cycle of rape, outrage and amnesia’, experts point to the initial outrage over an incident, announcement of a rash of safety and security measures, and a subsequent death of discussion around the topic. After the recent series of sexual assault and rape cases too, measures assuring women’s safety were announced. However, women’s rights activists and organisations have demanded a sustained effort to ensure safety — one that does not overlook existing loopholes while initiating new ones.

A case in point is Namma Metro.

It is around 8.30 p.m. and the vast parking lot of Swami Vivekananda (SV) metro station is dark. The only rays of light streaming into the periphery of the area are from inside the station. The personnel managing the parking lot are at the entrance.

The metro has gained steady popularity since the entire phase I operations opened to public. The BMRCL has, over the years, extended the timings of the last trains, recently also announcing plans to push these further, as well as deploy security guards in coaches meant for women. Both of these are moves aimed at ensuring women’s safety.

However, for regular commuters, more so for women, safety once out of the station has remained an issue even within the premises of the metro — on its designated parking lots.

“If I come here after 10 p.m., there are far fewer people. I usually use my phone to get some light. If I’ve parked far away, I call someone and talk to them on the phone till I reach my vehicle just to feel safer,” says Ashima (name changed), who regularly parks at the S.V. Road station before heading to work via the metro.

Even at the Mysuru Road station, where there is a huge parking lot, a female corporate employee, who parks her car here before boarding the metro, said adequate lighting was required at the station. “If my car is parked in the farther end, I feel quite insecure,” she said.

The same is the case at Baiyappanahalli, where the farther areas are not well lit compared to the the entrance and exit points. Rachana Premanand, who parks at the National College station, echoed similar sentiments about inadequate lighting in the parking lot there.

BMRCL officials, when contacted, said they would look into the plaints.

Concerns over last mile connectivity persist

Namma Metro has made the commute of lakhs of people smoother, but last mile connectivity continues to be of concern to many.

Those dependent on BMTC buses are not assured of a ride beyond a certain time to some areas. This has made many opt for their own vehicles, or private cabs and autorickshaws. Shared mobility options such as Yulu and Bounce have also brought respite for some.

Reacting to the BMRCL’s plans of extending the last train timings, C. Shikha, MD, BMTC, said that the corporation will increase or deploy services corresponding to the metro. But commuters say that existing arrangements are inadequate.

Cheryl D’Costa (name changed), a resident of Jalahalli, said once she gets off at the Peenya station, travel towards HMT is harrowing. “There are no street lights or footpaths. My house is less than 2 km away, but it is a deserted stretch and there are vast open lands on either side as well as stray dogs, making it difficult to walk home after dark. There is no bus connectivity either unless you want to take a circuitous route. We are forced to either take autorickshaws that have a fixed price to areas, or call someone to pick us up,” she said.

Anuradha, who gets down in Indiranagar late at night and has to travel 5 km to reach home, said she is forced to take cabs if she reaches beyond 10 p.m. because buses are infrequent and unreliable after that time and waiting at the bus stop late at night is not the best option.

Archana. S, a resident of south Bengaluru, said there is no bus stop at the Yelachenahalli metro station. “We have to wait on the busy road to board a bus, which makes the exercise unsafe,” she said.

(With inputs from Priyanka Hemchand and Shilpitha M.)