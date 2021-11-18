Digitised property documentation under E-Aasthi extended to all wards in East zone

30 wards are covered under the second phase

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) pilot initiative, E-Aasthi, where property documents are digitised to ensure greater transparency, has been extended to all wards under the East zone. After it was rolled out in three wards in Shanthinagar sub-division, in the first phase of expansion, it was implemented successfully in 11 wards coming under the Domlur, C.V. Raman Nagar and Jeevan Bima Nagar sub-divisions.

Now, under the second phase, it was extended, on Thursday, to 30 wards under J.C. Nagar, Hebbal, Shivajinagar, Vasantnagar, Pulikeshinagar, K.G. Halli, Maruthi Sevanagar and HBR Layout sub-divisions.

The project, taken up first in Shanthala Nagar, Neelasandra and Shanthinagar wards in the East zone, aims to simplify services of the civic body’s revenue wing, sanitise revenue records, bring in transparency and accountability, end illegal transactions and cut out touts and middlemen.

“All handwritten certificates/ endorsements indicating transfer of property rights, Uttara Patra (except applications received through Sakala) for the 11 wards have been prohibited from October 8. Under the second phase, the same will be prohibited in the 30 wards from Thursday (November 18),” stated the BBMP in a press release.

Citizens from these wards have been urged to not accept any handwritten endorsements/ certificates.

The E-Aasthi software was initially developed by the National Informatics Centre for all urban local bodies. It was later customised for BBMP with help from Directorate of Municipal Administration and State Data Centre.

The release stated that the documents issued in the system consist of 42 fields of information of the property, including flow of rights, floor details, property photo, owners’ photo, schedule of the property and tax details. The earlier khata certificates and extract had 18 kinds of information.

The documents will be accessible online and those issued through the system will be digitally signed, which can be verified on the website (https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in). That apart, E-Aasthi has also been integrated with the property tax system and DigiLocker application.

The system has also been integrated with Kaveri, maintained by the Department of Stamps and Registration. Subsequent transaction rights at the sub-registrar office, including sale, gift etc., will be triggered to the E-Aasthi system for automatic mutation of the property (khata transfer).

Payment of fees, such as administrative charges, improvement charges etc., can be made online through payment gateways or offline through challan remittance at the designated bank branch, the release added.