‘Digitisation of cartoons has made cartoonists accessible as well as vulnerable’

Ritu Gairola Khanduri, author of Caricaturing Culture in India, is a historian and anthropologist. An Assistant Professor of Cultural Anthropology at the University of Texas, Arlington, she is also the curator of an exhibition featuring the works of renowned cartoonist Enver Ahmed at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, Bengaluru. The exhibition is on till 5th of August.

Ms. Khanduri spoke to The Hindu on the exhibition, the changing landscape of cartoons, and the future of editorial cartoons.

Tell us about this exhibition and your research on cartoonist Enver Ahmed

Caricaturing Culture in India was my first book for which I’ve been doing research since 2002. Enver Ahmed’s works caught my attention during this research and have intrigued me ever since.

While growing up, I wanted to be a newspaper cartoonist and had noticed Chandu the Chowkidar (a series of comic strips by Enver Ahmed.) That was one way I experienced Enver Ahmed’s work early on, and it remained embedded in my memory.

Later on, when I got interested in the history of cartooning and started researching it, I spoke to a lot of senior cartoonists, some of whom also happened to mention Enver Ahmed’s works. When I visited the National Herald archives, I chanced upon Enver Ahmed’s works again.

I also came across correspondences between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the home minister of the interim government in 1947, and then Viceroy A.P. Wavell. They were talking about how they should be more attentive to cartoons that may instigate communal violence and not allow certain cartoons to be published.

During those correspondences, they were discussing cartoons by Mr. Ahmed in Hindustan Times and Ajmal Husain in Dawn. These were two rival newspapers of rival ideologies.

Essentially, I kept bumping into Enver Ahmed in different ways and realised there wasn’t enough on him.

I’ve been collecting material over time, and thinking about whether a rethought format should be adopted this time – should it be presented as a final product or should the making of the product, the research itself, be a collaborative process engaging the public. I opted for the latter. This exhibition is an outcome in itself and I’m hoping through people I will get to add to this exhibition. This is not a finished product; this is the first step.

Why was Bengaluru chosen as the venue for the exhibition?

The Indian Cartoon Gallery of the Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC) in Bengaluru, for many years, has been showcasing works for the public to educate them about the rich history and the current practice of cartooning. That’s a real service for cartoon literacy.

For my work, I have been meeting cartoonists. And I had seen the works of Mr. V.G Narendra, who has been in charge of IIC, in Shankar’s weekly. That led me to this gallery. I visited it for the first time around 2008-09.

We’ve been talking about bringing my work here. As a researcher, you are expected to write a book, but you also want to reach a larger audience. This exhibition is intended at that and it is hoped to go more places.

I have titled it ‘The Cartoonist Who Belonged to All,’ so that it talks more about belongingness rather than divisiveness. We need to look at the past to understand the present. Both the historian and anthropologist in me felt that the works of Enver Ahmed would be a good way to bring about this kind of engagement.

Political satire has taken many more forms and is not just newspaper cartoons anymore. For example, today there is a thin line between memes and cartoons. What are your thoughts on these? What other changes have you observed from your interactions with cartoonists over the years?

We do see political satire taking on new forms like memes which is inviting the public to be the creator. It’s a very interesting thing that the public is no more just receiving but is becoming producers. As somebody who has been looking at political satire, it’s very interesting to see what happens when the public becomes the producers of satires.

One of the earlier shifts that happened in cartooning was when it got digitised and colour came into it. It kind of expanded the work cartoonists had to do. They had to do more because of the digital production.

Digitisation has also led to a different kind of hand-eye movement among cartoonists. Instead of looking at your page and hand, now you are looking at the screen and drawing. Then there’s a different relation between your eye and your hand movements. I came to learn of this from cartoonist Manjul.

It’s interesting to see that there is a generation of digital native cartoonists. Digital has allowed cartoons to reach wider audiences and not just newspaper readers.

But the other side is that it also reaches audiences who can appropriate the cartoon and interpret it in ways not intended by the cartoonist. There’s a sentiment of offence or hurt and then the cartoonist has to engage with it. Accessibility is good, but it also makes the cartoonists vulnerable. There is mobbing of cartoons and orchestrated responses to critical views.

This is happening in many places. It is one thing to be under threat by the state. Then there is the threat from the people. These are very different dynamics, and then where does the cartoonist turn to?

It is not to say that cartoonists were not opposed in Enver Ahmed’s days. But the kind of intensity and scale with which it is happening now is of another degree. The contempt case against cartoonist Rachita Taneja is a prime example. When the cartoonist is questioned through dialogue, that is fine. But when something like a court case is filed, it gives rise to questions like how this generation looks at the power of cartoons as well as the power of complaints against cartoons. Those are some of the complexities of cartooning in India.

How can it be countered?

Cartoon literacy in terms of how you read satire and how you respond to it is very important. I want to be optimistic about it.

There should be public literacy about the place of satire and why it is important for us to be educated about cartoons. That’s what galleries like the Indian Cartoon Gallery do. It tells us we have a long tradition of satire.

Cartoonists satirising politics need to be seen within a professional context. It’s their role to amplify, show and educate through their work the contradictions in the system. It is their role to talk about social justice. When you are taking away that role you are taking away an important voice in our politics, a voice that informs us.

Cartoonists are not there just to entertain us. Laughing at power is very dangerous. And that’s why those in power want to shut it down. But if people can understand history, they can appreciate cartooning today and understand where it is coming from and where it can go forward.

Are cartoonists as a group shrinking?

Traditions like newspaper cartoonists may be taking on a different form, but there may be other platforms where cartooning may find its audience. Editorial cartoonists are becoming difficult to sustain. It may be because of the nature of political cartooning itself getting expanded in different ways. But I don’t think it is getting eliminated. Each challenge is an opportunity. Censorship brings more attention to it. Complaining against it is actually more generative of it.

The nature of jokes has been changing. What was earlier a joke may not be perceived as one today. Does that make this a critical juncture for humour and satire?

Will we stop laughing? No. Is everyone going to be careful? Well, society is evolving, and cartoonists are part of that society. So, humour and cartoonists also have to evolve. If we are finding humour in things different from earlier, cartoonists will also be part of those changing ethos or worldviews. Humour is not restricted to certain tried and tested ways. It’s a creative process. Cartoonists are responding to the changing times.

An important thing to be noted is that there are only a few women political cartoonists. So, just like in any other area of knowledge production, in cartoons too, when there is diversity among knowledge producers, you will get a diversity of knowledge. A whole range of humour, styles and satire will come to the fore.