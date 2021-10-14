Digital Learning Management System inaugurated

The Digital Learning Management System was inaugurated on Tuesday at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru. It was inaugurated by Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar.

According to a SJICSR press release, speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sudhakar said the government was considering opening 50 bedded small Cardiac Care Units in all District Medical Colleges. He said that today cardiac disease was no longer a disease of elderly people but also affected the younger generation. He said that SJICSR has been providing cardiac services to all sections of society with all advanced facilities, faculties and supporting staff and added that with the support of the telemedicine programme, the patients are treated within a short span of time without any delay. “At present, the government has decided to open a small Cardiac Care Unit in all District Hospital and Medical Colleges for the benefit of poor and needy cardiac patients, for which Jayadeva Hospital will provide the necessary advice and training, but it will be managed by respective medical colleges,” he pointed out.

According to C.N. Manjunath, Director of the Institute, Digital Learning Management System is a new system being installed at SJICSR to function like a digital library. He said that normally in hospitals particularly for PG students in Clinical Branches / Medicine and Surgery, when they are busy in their own work working in ICU and Operation Theatres, many of them are not able to attend classes physically. With this new system, those who have not attended case discussions and seminars can always login to this platform even after their work is completed, at their convenience.