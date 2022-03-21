Digital campaign ‘Namma Jalamarga’ to mark World Water Day in Bengaluru

Campaign to raise awareness on the importance of storm water drains

Campaign to raise awareness on the importance of storm water drains

In a bid to spread awareness among people about the importance of caring for storm water drains, The Anonymous India Charitable Trust (TAICT) is launching a digital campaign ‘Namma Jalamarga’ on Tuesday, marking World Water Day.

“Our waterways are irreplaceable. Today, Bengaluru is in a crisis to protect and maintain this beautiful network of lakes and waterways as the fast growth in the last three decades has put the entire system in jeopardy. What we see around us most of the time is that our waterways are clogged up with filth, polluted with sewage or encroached upon instead of using this beautiful system as it is supposed to be. Other cities around the world use their canal systems to bring them joy,” TAICT said in a release.

Through the campaign, they aim to bring attention to the fact that not only does the law prohibit dumping of solid waste and sewage into storm water drains, it is also completely against our own interest as citizens to misuse waterways as dumpyards.

“Bengaluru was built on a remarkable strategy that utilises the natural watershed to balance and replenish the city’s water supply. Namma Jalamarga aspires to celebrate the foresight of Bengaluru’s predecessors who designed this network of lake chains and kaluves as a means to manage water most efficiently throughout the city,” the release added.

It added that the key focus of the campaign is to engage with different stakeholder communities, including residents living near the drains and on the periphery, students, corporates, elected representatives and policy makers: