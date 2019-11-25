Hulimavu bund breach: Differing versions over who broke the bund

The police have taken up a case based on a complaint by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), but they are yet to determine how Hulimavu lake bund got breached on Sunday in view of differing accounts from civic officials and residents.

While local residents blame a fishing contractor, the local councillor claimed a contractor who was entrusted with the lake rejuvenation work made a wrong assessment.

Soumithri K., a resident of Royal Residency Layout, alleged that a fishing contractor who was to start work on Sunday wanted to perform a puja. “BBMP officials themselves told us that the fishing contractor would be performing a puja, and would let out a bit of water by breaking the bund. However, the water gushed out, damaging the remaining portion of the bund,” he claimed.

‘Not informed’

While civic officials denied this claim, councillor Bhagyalakshmi Murali told The Hindu that she was not apprised by the BBMP of the “development work” that was being undertaken at the lake. “I was at a Rajyotsava programme when I got the news. We have been trying to stop the flow of water out of the lake since then,” she said.

According to members of the Hulimavu Kere Tharanga, the new exit — where the bund was damaged — should not have been touched. The new exit was first opened in March this year for lake rejuvenation work. “However, it was packed and closed after funds were diverted for flood relief in north Karnataka. On Sunday morning, some earthmover damaged the bund under the pretext of letting some water out as the water level was rising in the lake. We have been monitoring the water level. There had been no rain and there was no reason for the water level to rise,” they said.

The police have taken up a case against a contractor identified as Venkatesh, who was carrying out rejuvenation work which led to the breach. “As per the complaint received from the BBMP, he made a wrong assessment while carrying out the work, which led to the breach. No arrests have been made so far,” said a senior police officer.