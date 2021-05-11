Did not communalise scam, claims Tejasvi Surya

However, Muslim youths, who were told not to report to work after his visit to the South Zone war room, refuted the claims of the BJP MP.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya denied communalising the alleged bed-blocking scam and claims that he did so was a “conspiracy by Congress and its ecosystem” to derail the probe into the scam.

“I read out a list of names given to me by a senior officer saying they were either sacked or taken off during restructuring. I only questioned on what basis they were recruited. I did not make any allegations against them,” he claimed.

Quizzed on the communally loaded statements made by MLAs Ravi Subramanya and Satish Reddy, he said he was answerable about only what he said.

Refusing to take any further questions, he accused journalists of ‘having an agenda’ and ended the press conference.

Representatives of Crystal Infosystems & Services and the civic body refused to comment on the issue.

Sources among the Muslim youths named by Mr. Surya said they had no indication from the firm that they were being sacked or transferred before Mr. Surya read out their names.

“Most of those named by Mr. Surya were in the

war room when he read out the names, making it evident that they had not been sacked,” said Ayesha, who was among those taken off work related to the war room.

Eleven of the 17 youths reported back for duty at the war room on Monday.