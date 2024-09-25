ADVERTISEMENT

Dialysis unit for children inaugurated

Published - September 25, 2024 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Paediatric Nephrology at St. John’s Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday launched a child-friendly dialysis unit at the hospital to cater to the special needs of children with kidney failure.

Renal failure in children occurs most commonly due to congenital disorders of the kidneys and bladder. The disease goes unrecognised in several children and many present only when their kidneys are permanently damaged. Such children require life-saving and sustaining dialysis until they can receive a kidney transplant.

“This is the first OPD dialysis unit exclusively for children in the city. It comprises a combination of a dialysis unit, nutrition care during dialysis and parent education, this concept being new to paediatric dialysis management in Bengaluru,” said a statement from the hospital.

