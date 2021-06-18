Dialysis centre at Maruthi Mandir ward ready

18 June 2021 23:30 IST

A dialysis centre in Maruthi Mandir ward, with a special provision to treat COVID-19 patients, is ready to be inaugurated. The centre that has been constructed with a grant of ₹10 crore has 15 ICU beds and 50 HDU beds.

On Friday, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta inspected the centre and other hospital buildings that are under construction in different parts of Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency.

According to a release, he inspected the site at Pantarapalya where a super-speciality hospital will be constructed and directed officials to begin construction. The hospital is coming on 2.5 acres of land and funds amounting for which ₹18 crore has been earmarked.

He later inspected the on-going construction of a multi-speciality hospital at A.C. Layout, coming under Agrahara Dasarahalli ward. The hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 35 crore under the Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarottana Scheme. The construction of the three-storey hospital building is likely to be completed by November, the release added.