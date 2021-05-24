Bengaluru

Diagnostic centre booked

The Hoskote police have booked a private diagnostic centre under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly charging customers more than the prescribed amount for COVID-19 tests. A case was registered against Vipraa Diagnostics Centre after a lecturer Naveen Kumar, 33, registered a complaint with the police on Friday.

He claimed the centre charged him and his brother ₹5,300 each for a COVID-19 test. After consulting with health officials and realising that he had been overcharged, Mr. Kumar filed a police complaint.

The police have summoned the cashier and the management of the diagnostics centre concerned for questioning.

