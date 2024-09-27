Dhwani music festival from today

Bangalore Kidney Foundation (BKF) will host the 19th ‘Dhwani’, its Hindustani music festival, in memory of classical singer Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur, this weekend.

The festival will begin with a vocal concert by Aishwarya Rao from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Saturday. After the concert, the Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Memorial Award will be conferred on Pandit Venkatesh Kumar.

Venkatesh Kumar will conclude the day’s programme with a vocal concert from 7.35 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The events on Sunday will feature a vocal concert by Siddarth Belmannu from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The festival will conclude with a sitar and sarod duet by Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan from 6.45 p.m. to 8.45 p.m.

The festival will be held at the Bangalore Gayana Samaja on K.R. Road.

