Dharohar music festival to be held in Bengaluru on November 9 

Sanjog Charitable Trust will present Dharohar music festival on Saturday, November 9, in memory of flutemaestro Venkatesh Godkhindi.

The music festival begins with a performance by Gajanana Sabhahith, Shrinidhi Katti and Pushkara Deshamukhi.

Viraj Joshi (grandson of Bhimsen Joshi), will present a vocal concert, accompanied by Jagadeesh Kurthkoti on tabla, and Tejas Katoti on harmonium.

The festival concludes with a sitar recital by Ankush Nayak, accompanied by Rajendra Nakod on tabla.

The concert will be held at the Jayarama Seva Mandali, Jayanagar 8th Block, Bengaluru, at 5.30 p.m.