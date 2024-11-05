GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharohar music festival to be held in Bengaluru on November 9 

Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bhimsen Joshi, will present a vocal concert

Published - November 05, 2024 10:39 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The festival is organised in memory of flute maestro Venkatesh Godkhindi.

The festival is organised in memory of flutemaestro Venkatesh Godkhindi. | Photo Credit: File photo

Sanjog Charitable Trust will present Dharohar music festival on Saturday, November 9, in memory of flutemaestro Venkatesh Godkhindi.

The music festival begins with a performance by Gajanana Sabhahith, Shrinidhi Katti and Pushkara Deshamukhi.

Viraj Joshi (grandson of Bhimsen Joshi), will present a vocal concert, accompanied by Jagadeesh Kurthkoti on tabla, and Tejas Katoti on harmonium. 

The festival concludes with a sitar recital by Ankush Nayak, accompanied by Rajendra Nakod on tabla.

The concert will be held at the Jayarama Seva Mandali, Jayanagar 8th Block, Bengaluru, at 5.30 p.m.

