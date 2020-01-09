DGCA suspends pilot’s licence for grass landing

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Thursday announced suspension of a GoAir expatriate commander for 6 months and the co-pilot’s licence for 3 months after being found to be involved in a case of serious runway excursion at Bengaluru on November 11.

In a report released on Thursday, the DGCA said GoAir flight G8-811 from Nagpur to Bengaluru with 180 passengers on board was involved in a serious incident when the crew lost visual reference at about 50 feet above ground (while landing), but continued to land which was in violation of requirements laid down in civil aviation requirements, meant to be followed by airline for the safety of aircraft operations.

“The crew considered wrong visual reference as runway centreline and manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of Runway 09. The first officer (co-pilot), who did not monitor flight-path deviation in the cockpit instruments, failed to give call-out for deviation,” a senior DGCA official said.

The aviation regulator suspended the Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation of the expatriate pilot for a period of six months, while the flying licence of the co-pilot, an Indian national, was suspended for three months, starting November 11. The DGCA said it had show-caused both the pilots to submit an explanation on the lapses, and both accepted their mistake in writing.

On November 11, the aircraft, an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft had gone off the runway onto the unpaved area travelling 200 meters over grass. The GoAir flight from Nagpur was then diverted to Hyderabad and officials noticed mud and grass deposits on the main landing gear when it landed there. An inspection by officials of the regional DGCA office, Bengaluru, and Kempegowda International Airport, reported landing gear marks on the unpaved surface.