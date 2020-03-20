Devotees exempted from obligation to attend Sunday Mass: Archbishop

Bengaluru

20 March 2020 14:16 IST

To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure social distancing, Archbishop Peter Machado of Archdiocese of Bangalore has exempted devotees from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass till March 31.

In an official communication on Thursday, he stated, “I hereby exempt the faithful from the obligation of participating in the liturgical services in churches, mission stations and Mass centres on Sundays and days of obligation till March 31.”

The official communication also states that there will be no public liturgical services, retreats, novenas, conventions and other spiritual exercises in churches and community halls.

The Archdiocese Communication Centre (ACC) has made arrangements for live streaming of daily and Sunday Mass on the Archdiocese app, website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

However, churches and sacrament chapels will be open for prayers and personal visits. Devotees with fever, cough, and cold have been urged to stay away.