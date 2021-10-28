Device to monitor patients in real time launched

It automates time-consuming critical tasks thus improving the experience of patients

Honeywell Technology Solutions has developed a wearable device for real-time patient monitoring, and recording of vital signs data, which it said would help make routine tasks by healthcare professionals and caregivers a lot easier.

Called Real-Time Health Monitoring System (RTHMS), the device comprises a wrist-band that monitors SpO2 (oxygen saturation levels) and a disposable, wearable biosensor patch with a QR code placed on the patient’s chest, which records other vitals such as ECG, respiratory rate, heart rate, skin temperature, and posture of the patient. A caregiver can scan the QR code and monitor patients in real time or remotely on a dashboard placed at the nursing station, says the company.

“Our software offers real-time remote patient monitoring, reads and records vital signs of the patients with much accuracy and automates time-consuming, critical tasks to improve the overall experience of patients, and reduces the administrative tasks of medical personnel by 35%,” said Samuel Pratap, president, Honeywell Technology Solutions, the global engineering and technology development arm of Honeywell.

Honeywell is currently in the process of deploying the device for several healthcare firms across the country, including at least half a dozen hospitals in Bengaluru.

According to Nandakumar K., general manager, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, India, RTHMS captures the vital parameters of patients in real time and transmits them to a health analytics dashboard. This can be accessed by authorised personnel over the Internet or through Honeywell’s care communication platform, a mobile application for caregivers. This edge-to-cloud system also generates alerts in real-time should there be any deviation in patients’ vital signs against acceptable or normal ranges.