Deviation from SOP during bitumen extraction test caused fire at BBMP quality control lab: Report

September 20, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The internal technical inquiry into the fire accident at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s Quality Control Laboratory and Office on August 8, which led to the death of a chief engineer and left several others critically injured, found that deviation from the standard operating procedure (SOP) while conducting bitumen extraction had led to the fire accident.

The report, which was submitted by BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B.S. Prahlad, said, “There was a deviation from the SOP and methodology of heating the bituminous mix sample. Electric stove was being used to soften the bituminous mix, and open fire method was being adopted for drying and separating the aggregate mix and residual benzene from the bituminous mix.”

Use of oven

The report said that the test known as IRC SP: 11-1984 (bitumen content/extraction test) categorically stipulates using an oven for softening, drying and separating the aggregate mix and residual benzene. The usage of open fire may be the primary cause of the accident, the report said.

When the accident occurred, the staff were conducting an extraction test on the sample of the bituminous concrete mix collected pertaining to asphalting work in the Basavanagudi sub-division. A class 4 employee, Suresh, was assisting during the test.

Fully qualified

The report, however, said Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Anand G., who was supervising the test, and Mr. Suresh were fully qualified to conduct the test. While the report has pointed out the deviation from SOP, it has not recommended any action against the staff who were responsible for the deviation. All the staff in the quality control division were given training by external faculty.