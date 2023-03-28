Development of Shivarama Karanth Layout: BDA to provide compensatory developed land to farmers at same properties

March 28, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Farmers and landowners who are losing their property for the formation of Shivarama Karanth Layout by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will receive developed land as compensation in their properties notified for the project.

Chairman of the BDA S.R. Vishwanath told the media person on Tuesday, March 28, that those who are losing land for the formation of layout have emotional connection with their properties, and so, a decision has been taken to provide compensatory developed land in the same property that they parted with for the formation of the Layout.

Mr. Vishwanth said that when he assumed charge in 2020, the BDA had ₹260 crore in its accounts and now, the Authority has ₹1,012 crore. He said that revenue increased due to sale of sites, recovery of encroached properties and other initiatives. In the last two years, the BDA auctioned 3,735 sites and generated revenue of ₹3,553 crore. He further said ₹2,000 crore worth properties of the Authority have been recovered by clearing encroachments.

For speedy disposal of cases pertaining to 11,000 acres that were acquired by the BDA for formation of various layouts in the city, the agency has approached the State Government to facilitate conducting of Lok Adalat. Most of the cases pertaining to demanding more compensation for the land parted by the owners. There are instances of cases pending from 30 to 40 years, said a release.