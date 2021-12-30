Development of footpaths, cycling tracks proposed

Bengaluru

30 December 2021 00:58 IST

Safe crossings at intersections, street mid-blocks, and ‘slow streets’ are among measures mooted in draft active mobility Bill

The draft active mobility Bill has been published by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) with an aim to “protect the rights of pedestrians and cyclists to safe, accessible, and connected pedestrian and cycling networks in urban areas in the State,” as well as “promote sustainable urban mobility and build healthy communities.”

Explaining the need for the Bill, the draft says: “Karnataka is a highly urbanised State, and it is projected to have more than 50% of its population living in urban areas by 2025. Exponential increase in the number of private vehicles on the urban streets is causing congestion and deterioration of air quality in urban areas of the State, and is also resulting in high road fatalities wherein pedestrian and cyclists are more at risk of injury and loss of life. A large section of people of all ages and abilities walk or cycle to commute or for access to public transport. Improvements in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure also ensure equity as people from low income groups walk and cycle extensively.” The draft acknowledges that the current legal framework does not have specific provisions to determine and protect rights of pedestrians and cyclists — the most vulnerable among the road users — to equitable allocation of space on roads/streets, and a safe and accessible environment for walking and cycling.

“The purpose of this Bill is to facilitate a transition to sustainable urban areas wherein streets and public places are designed and developed keeping in view the needs and requirements of all road users, and every road user is conscious and respectful of the rights of other road users,” it says.

Among the proposals made in the bill are the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan, “people-centric design of urban streets,” redevelopment of existing streets and new streets.

“Urban local bodies and local planning authorities shall ensure that footpaths and cycle tracks or shared paths of adequate width are mandatorily provided in the development plans for all new streets in new or existing layouts and areas and are built accordingly. Such footpaths, cycle tracks or shared paths shall be connected to the wider pedestrian and cycling network in the area to form a complete and connected network,” it says.

Development of footpaths, cycling tracks, safe crossings at intersections and street mid-blocks, pedestrianised streets or zones and ‘slow streets’ — urban streets in predominantly residential areas, school zones, hospital zones or with pedestrian volume higher than 2000 per hour for at least four hours per day — are among the other measures proposed.

The draft Bill also tackles issues such as public transport infrastructure, first and last-mile connectivity

Regulation and facilitation of public bike sharing and other shared micro-mobility modes

Citizens can send their suggestions on the draft bill to dult@karnataka.gov.in by January 31, 2022.