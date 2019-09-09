Developing, decongesting Outer Ring Road our priority, says Yediyurappa

It was Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s first city rounds on Sunday and he visited three of the most notorious traffic bottlenecks in Bengaluru — Silk Board, K.R. Puram and Hebbal junctions, all on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, directed officials to speed up interventions planned at these junctions along with Namma Metro work on the ORR. “These are the most congested junctions in the city,” he said, explaining the focus of his visit.

He also met with representatives of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) and said development and decongestion of the arterial road was his government’s priority.

Directions issued by the Chief Minister during city rounds All land-losers for the widening of Bannerghatta Road to be given cash compensation

Speed up metro work and commission metro line to Electronics City by 2021

Expedite issue of tenders for Silk Board – K.R. Puram – KIA metro line in two months

Speed up design and tender process for flyover-metro loop at Silk Board junction; gives nod for handing over of KSRP land to build a bus stand

Prepare a DPR for intervention at K.R. Puram junction – two metro lines, a two-lane flyover at Benniganahalli, and road- widening

Expedite final report by RITES on additional loops to Hebbal flyover and constructing an underpass, and submit the proposal to the government within 3 months

Speed up work on underpass at Kundalahalli junction

The Chief Minister expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of metro work and set a deadline of 2021 for metro connectivity to the tech corridors — Whitefield and Electronics City. Earlier, during the meeting with ORRCA representatives, urban expert R.K. Mishra, speaking on behalf of the association, expressed similar concerns. “Bengaluru is only adding 4 km of metro line a year, while Delhi is adding 12 km. Work on Whitefield and Electronics City metro lines must be speeded up to ensure its completion by the end of 2020,” he said.

One of the other demands of the ORRCA was immediate start of the work on the ORR metro line (Silk Board to K.R. Puram), and the Chief Minister concurred with it. Mr. Yediyurappa said he had directed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials to speed up work on the Silk Board–Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) line and issue tenders in two months. “We held discussions about advance actions taken for land acquisition and utility shifting on the entire 56-km length of the corridor,” he said. This will be taken up in two phases — Phase II-A: Silk Board to K.R. Puram and Phase II-B: K.R. Puram to KIA via Hebbal.

Silk Board junction

The location identified to construct a bus stand near Silk Board junction. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Chief Minister gave the green signal for the BMRCL to acquire land owned by Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) abutting the Central Silk Board junction to build a bus stand which will be integrated with the proposed metro station. He was briefed about plans for easing traffic congestion by constructing flyover loops from metro-cum-road, and by establishing two bus stands. He directed officials to complete the design and tender process at the earliest.

K.R. Puram junction

The upcoming Namma Metro station at K.R. Puram was one of the spots Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Mr. Yediyurappa directed BMRCL officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) on the interventions planned for augmenting road infrastructure on ORR–Old Madras Road section at K.R. Puram junction, at the earliest. “The plan envisages building two metro lines for Whitefield and to the airport, 2-lane one-way flyover at Benniganahalli, and minimum of five- to six-lane road on either side of this section,” he said. Ajay Seth, BMRCL managing director, said the junction would be developed into a multi-modal transport hub by integrating all modes of transport — railway, metro, bus, and for private vehicles.

Hebbal junction

Mr. Yediyurappa directed officials to expedite the final report of RITES Ltd. for long-term augmentation of traffic capacity at the junction and submit the final proposal to the government within three months. It is proposed to add five lanes to the Hebbal flyover, which is the biggest bottleneck between the city and KIA. Building an underpass at the Hebbal junction has been a long-pending proposal aimed at making the stretch signal-free.

City rounds every fortnight; next Kanakapura Road

Traffic stopped during the CM’s city rounds. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Despite criticism from the Opposition, Mr. Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that he would conduct city rounds, as far as possible, every fortnight. “Development of the city is a key focus area of our government. I have chosen a Sunday and decided to go in a bus to minimise traffic disruption. This will help streamline administration in the city as I will take decisions on the spot wherever necessary. It will be a regular feature, every fortnight,” he said.

He said he would visit Kanakapura Road, severely damaged by Namma Metro work, during his next city rounds. “Ongoing metro work does not mean the road can be left unmotorable. I have instructed them [BMRCL] to improve the conditions of the roads and footpaths where metro work is going on. By the next city rounds, the condition of Kanakapura Road must have improved,” he said.

Who will be in charge of Bengaluru?

Mr. Yediyurappa was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Revenue Minister R. Ashok during his city rounds.

Mr. Ashok, who was the BJP’s face in the city, has been miffed over Dr. Ashwath Narayan, a junior to him, being made Deputy Chief Minister.

The two are still competing to hold charge of Bengaluru Development, sources said. While it is speculated that the Chief Minister may hold that portfolio himself, both Mr. Ashok and Dr. Ashwath Narayan are lobbying to become Minister in charge of Bengaluru Urban district.

The government is yet to announce district in-charge Ministers.