Develop service roads and footpaths on ORR where metro work is completed: BBMP Chief Commissioner

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed officials to immediately develop service roads and footpaths where the Namma Metro work on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been completed.

Addressing a multi-agency meeting held at the ORR Companies Association (ORRCA) office on Friday, he directed BBMP and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials to jointly inspect the areas in Mahadevapura zone where the metro work had been completed and develop the service roads and footpaths in such areas.

He emphasised that the 22 major roads connecting to the ORR should be maintained in good condition. Additionally, flyovers need to be repaired immediately, he said. He also instructed officials to expedite the Panathur Road widening work.

Completion of the metro work on the ORR will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area. Barriers installed where the metro work is complete should be removed, ensuring there are no obstructions for vehicles on the service roads, he said. He advised officials to take preventive measures to properly maintain the storm-water drains (SWDs) to avoid any issues during the rains.

Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director, BMRCL, said the maintenance of the median on the roads where metro work was ongoing would be handled by the BMRCL itself. BBMP and metro coordination would ensure that metro work is conducted without causing inconvenience to the public and IT employees, he said.