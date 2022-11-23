Devdutt Pattanaik and Geetanjali Shree among participants at Asia Pacific Literary Festival

November 23, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The inaugural edition of the festival will be held at the Alliance University campus from November 28 to 30

The Hindu Bureau

Geetanjali Shree and Devdutt Pattanaik | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Alliance University’s School of Liberal Arts, in association with Asia Pacific Writers & Translators Inc (APWT), is hosting the Asia Pacific Literary Festival (APLF) to be held at the University’s Central Campus from November 28 to 30.  

Now in its 17th year, APWT is designed to promote and connect Asia Pacific writers to the world. APLF, meanwhile, is an extension of the Alliance Literary Festival, which was held for the first time in May this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme for the first edition of APLF will be ‘Writing Outside the Frame’. “It attempts to shine the spotlight on voices lying outside the usual frame of the literati and bring together an exhilarating confluence of styles, modes and mediums of literature that evade convention,” explains Anubha Singh, the vice chancellor of Alliance University. 

The festival will be inaugurated by noted mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik. It will comprise talks and events with authors, translators, scholars, social activists, and performers from across the world. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from Devdutt, the three-day festival will feature Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, activist Irom Sharmila, dissident Chinese author Ma Jian, Sahitya Academy award-winning writer Mihir Vatsa, author and journalist Victor Mallet, writer of climate issues Tom Doig, columnist Shinie Antony, and a host of other writers and poets. 

Participants can also witness an array of cultural performances ranging from the traditional Yakshagana to a stand-up show by Danish Sait and classical Indian rock performances by Agam and Mystik Vibes.

More information and registration details are on www.allianceliteraryfestival.com. Tickets on bookmyshow.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US