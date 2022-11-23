Devdutt Pattanaik and Geetanjali Shree among participants at Asia Pacific Literary Festival

November 23, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Alliance University’s School of Liberal Arts, in association with Asia Pacific Writers & Translators Inc (APWT), is hosting the Asia Pacific Literary Festival (APLF) to be held at the University’s Central Campus from November 28 to 30.

Now in its 17th year, APWT is designed to promote and connect Asia Pacific writers to the world. APLF, meanwhile, is an extension of the Alliance Literary Festival, which was held for the first time in May this year.

The theme for the first edition of APLF will be ‘Writing Outside the Frame’. “It attempts to shine the spotlight on voices lying outside the usual frame of the literati and bring together an exhilarating confluence of styles, modes and mediums of literature that evade convention,” explains Anubha Singh, the vice chancellor of Alliance University.

The festival will be inaugurated by noted mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik. It will comprise talks and events with authors, translators, scholars, social activists, and performers from across the world.

Apart from Devdutt, the three-day festival will feature Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, activist Irom Sharmila, dissident Chinese author Ma Jian, Sahitya Academy award-winning writer Mihir Vatsa, author and journalist Victor Mallet, writer of climate issues Tom Doig, columnist Shinie Antony, and a host of other writers and poets.

Participants can also witness an array of cultural performances ranging from the traditional Yakshagana to a stand-up show by Danish Sait and classical Indian rock performances by Agam and Mystik Vibes.