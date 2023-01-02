Despite rains, Christmas and New Year shopping bounce back to pre-pandemic glory

January 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Just when the markets were looking to recover the losses of the last two years during this Christmas and New Year season, the rains played spoilsport. However, traders agree that compared to the days of Covid-19, business has definitely improved. Even though rains delayed the shopping plans of most people, it did not stop them completely, they reported.

Over the previous couple of weekends, traders said, the markets got livelier and business had been good. At Commercial Street, there were more women shoppers looking to buy clothes and shoes. “While I can’t precisely quantify the increase in sales compared to the pre-pandemic days, I can only say that things have returned to normal ,” said Sanjay Motwani of the Bengaluru Commercial Association.

On the other side, at Brigade Road, the demand for electronic gadgets and sports goods shot up in the last few days. “While a few iconic stores were shut down during the pandemic, 35 new brands have set up stores here now. As traders expect a higher margin of profit, they are also giving higher discounts this festive season. Electronics market’s profit margin is at 5-8%,” said Suhail Yusuff, Secretary of the Brigade Shops and Establishment Association.

In the shopping hub of Chickpet, the sale of Christmas decorations was in full swing. “Due to cyclonic rains, markets suddenly crashed. But we are hopeful that Christmas, New Year and Sankranti will bring in more business,” said Sajjan Raj Mehta, trade activist.