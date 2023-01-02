HamberMenu
Despite rains, Christmas and New Year shopping bounce back to pre-pandemic glory

Traders see improved business from the days of Covid-19. Even though rains delayed people’s shopping plans, it did not stop them completely

January 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sim V., Shalini Kapat
Shoppers check Christmas decorations on sale at a shop outside the St. Mary’s Basilica Church in Shivajinagar on the eve of Christmas, in Bengaluru on December 23, 2020. 

Shoppers check Christmas decorations on sale at a shop outside the St. Mary’s Basilica Church in Shivajinagar on the eve of Christmas, in Bengaluru on December 23, 2020.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Just when the markets were looking to recover the losses of the last two years during this Christmas and New Year season, the rains played spoilsport. However, traders agree that compared to the days of Covid-19, business has definitely improved. Even though rains delayed the shopping plans of most people, it did not stop them completely, they reported. 

Over the previous couple of weekends, traders said, the markets got livelier and business had been good. At Commercial Street, there were more women shoppers looking to buy clothes and shoes. “While I can’t precisely quantify the increase in sales compared to the pre-pandemic days, I can only say that things have returned to normal ,” said Sanjay Motwani of the Bengaluru Commercial Association. 

A woman looks at Christmas decorations at a shop in Matthikere in Bengaluru in 2021.

A woman looks at Christmas decorations at a shop in Matthikere in Bengaluru in 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Paper stars of different hues and shapes at a shop outside the St. Mary’s Basilica Church in Shivajinagar on the eve of Christmas, in Bengaluru on December 23, 2020. 

Paper stars of different hues and shapes at a shop outside the St. Mary’s Basilica Church in Shivajinagar on the eve of Christmas, in Bengaluru on December 23, 2020.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

On the other side, at Brigade Road, the demand for electronic gadgets and sports goods shot up in the last few days. “While a few iconic stores were shut down during the pandemic, 35 new brands have set up stores here now. As traders expect a higher margin of profit, they are also giving higher discounts this festive season. Electronics market’s profit margin is at 5-8%,” said Suhail Yusuff, Secretary of the Brigade Shops and Establishment Association. 

In the shopping hub of Chickpet, the sale of Christmas decorations was in full swing. “Due to cyclonic rains, markets suddenly crashed. But we are hopeful that Christmas, New Year and Sankranti will bring in more business,” said Sajjan Raj Mehta, trade activist.  

Shoppers saunter under strings of colourful lights in the run-up to Christmas and New Year celebrations on Commercial Street, in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022.

Shoppers saunter under strings of colourful lights in the run-up to Christmas and New Year celebrations on Commercial Street, in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

