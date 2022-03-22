Despite poor response, vertical residential projects to come up on 150 acres in Shivaram Karanth Layout 

Meanwhile, the BDA has floated tenders for various civil works at the Layout

Meanwhile, the BDA has floated tenders for various civil works at the Layout

For years, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has been struggling to sell the flats in its residential complex projects in various parts of the city. However, this has not stopped the Authority from taking up similar new projects.

In the upcoming Shivarama Karanth Layout, the BDA will devote 150 acres of land for vertical development at three locations. Chairman of the BDA S. R. Vishwanth said that high rise residential buildings providing two and three bedroom flats will come up in prime locations such as Doddaballapura main road.

“In the past, the residential projects were implemented where there was no road access and other amenities. However, in the proposed Shivaram Karanth Layout, we have identified three prime locations which will have good road network connections that include Doddaballapur Road. These residential projects will also have access to the proposed peripheral ring road project,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

The BDA has been struggling to sell flats in residential projects that have come up in Kaniminike, Kommaghatta, Valagerahalli and Doddabanahalli. The authority has ongoing residential apartment projects in Chandra Layout, Konadasapura and other areas.

The Chairman said that the BDA would go for sale of flats available in the coming days. “The BDA Board has taken a decision to fix competitive prices and we are hoping that the general public would give a good response,” he said.

Tenders floated for civil works in Shivaram Karanth Layout

Meanwhile, the BDA has floated tenders for various civil works in Shivaram Karanth Layout. Tenders worth over ₹1800 crore have been floated for construction of roads, storm water drains, rain water harvesting, utilities works (water supply, UGD and electrical works). Tenders have been floated to work in nine sectors of the layout.

The Chairman said, “In the first stage we will take up road construction and related works. Later other works such as overhead water tanks, ground level reservoirs, substation for electricity supply and others will be taken up. In a gap of six months, we plan to provide developed land as compensation for the farmers who are parting with their land for the project and then the allotment process would start,” he said.

He maintained that a majority of the land losers have opted for developed land as compensation instead of monetary compensation. The BDA is likely to develop the layout in an area spread over 2800 acres of land. On other hand, at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, the BDA is still struggling to provide basic amenities despite allotting sites over six years ago.

Tender for PRR within a week

The BDA is all set to float tender for the much delayed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project within a week’s time. In February, the State cabinet had given administrative approval for calling a tender for the 74km PRR project. The developer will also bear the cost of the land acquisition and will be allowed to collect tolls for a period of 50 years.

Farmers had staged protests demanding a market for their lands for which notification was issued more than 15 years ago. “As fixing price for land acquisition a decision will be taken at the level of Chief Minister. We are going by the Supreme Court order on floating the tender for the project,” said Mr. Vishwanath.