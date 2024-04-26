Despite early morning rush, voter turnout in Bengaluru constituencies marginally lower than in 2019

April 26, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Scenes at many polling stations on Friday morning (April 26) — long queues and people posting on social media that it was taking over two hours to cast their votes — had raised hopes that the city might come out in large numbers to vote. However, at the end of the polling time, the tentative turnout was marginally less than in 2019. The figure for Bengaluru Rural has seen a considerable jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the celebrities who voted were Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jayanagar, cricket coach Rahul Dravid, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, and his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty.

Bengaluru North recorded a turnout of 54.42% (54.66% in 2019), Bengaluru Central 52.81% (54.28% in 2019), Bengaluru South 53.15% (53.47% in 2019). Bengaluru Rural constituency recorded a turnout of 67.29%, up from 64.90% in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat factor

The soaring mercury seemed to have had an impact. There was an initial rush in the morning, followed by thin crowds. The turnout picked up in the evening. The city recorded 35 degrees Celsius, while the Bengaluru Rural district had a forecast of 37 degrees Celsius.

Many booths saw long queues as early as 6.30 a.m., even before polling started at 7 a.m. “Those who are enthusiastic about voting, those who go for morning walks, and those working at private firms tend to vote first,” a polling official in Sahakarnagar said.

Shubhranshu, a voter in Varthur, said he joined the queue at 8.30 a.m. and waited over three hours to cast his vote. Finally, he voted past 11.30 a.m. Asma Banu, a resident of Kempapura, Hebbal, said she stood in the queue at 8.03 a.m. and could vote only at 10.22 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pranay Dubey, president of Electronics City Rising, said, “Many returned home due to the lengthy queues. Similar situations occurred during last year’s Assembly polls also. The EC needs to enhance resources and streamline the voting process.”

The city constituencies recorded nearly 20% turnout every four hours till 3 p.m. In Bengaluru Rural, turnout was 20.35% by 11 a.m., but it jumped to 49.62% by 3 p.m., an increase of nearly 30%, even as other city constituencies saw a jump of less than 20% during the same period.

In some places, voters were seen braving the heat and coming to vote in the afternoon. A Congress agent said many step out of their homes only after finishing their morning chores.

Several booths saw long queues past 4 p.m. “In the last two hours, we usually see an increase in turnout,” a polling official in Rajajinagar said.

Missing votes and confusion

Political parties’ failure to distribute voter slips in all areas led to confusion at some booths. Many turned up at the booths without knowing their part number. Some others didn’t have EPIC cards, and most people only had Aadhaar cards. Agents of political parties had a tough time locating the part numbers of the voters based on their names, phone numbers or Aadhaar numbers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.