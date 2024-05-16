Despite earlier resolution, BMTC UPI payment errors resurface causing inconvenience to commuters

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) errors on the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses had persisted for several days before being resolved two days ago. However, conductors and passengers report that the issue resurfaced on Wednesday, leading to inconvenience for passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPI payment failures on buses, particularly on premium services like the airport and AC buses, prompted the BMTC to address the issue on Tuesday. The BMTC stated that the failures were a result of the upgrading of safety and security features of the bank payment app.

However on Wednesday, commuters took to social media and complained that the sudden glitch impeded the seamless travel experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharath K., a regular commuter on the airport bus on Bannerghatta Road route, said: “Conductors said that they can’t accept the UPI payment since there is an issue again. Conductor refused the UPI payment and asked for cash”.

“On Wednesday, the conductor refused UPI payment saying the QR code was not working and forced us to deboard,” another commuter Ramesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the BMTC officials stated that the issue was resolved on Thursday. “The problem stemmed from double payments being made to conductors through UPI. Double payment means extra payment has been shown. Once we were informed, we rectified and resolved the issue in the backend,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.