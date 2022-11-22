Despite 2020 order, there is no enforcement of no-honking rules in Bengaluru

November 22, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Recently, there was a campaign organised in Cubbon Park by a citizens’ collective called Citizens for Citizens (CFC), in association with the Horticulture Department to create awareness among people to not honk inside the premises of the park as it is a non-honking zone.

The Horticulture Department also erected 16 boards inside the park to indicate that it is a silent zone. Yet, so far there has not been any kind of enforcement of the same inside the park, according to Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) officials.

This is also the case in around a dozen stretches which had been declared as no-honking zones in and around the Central Business District (CBD) in an order passed in 2020 by then City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. Apart from inside Cubbon Park, the order had also marked many busy roads like Palace Road, Sankey Road, Ambedkar Road, and St Mark’s Road as silent zones.

Many who commute on these roads regularly are not even aware about the rule. Given the volume of traffic which passes through these roads, honking sounds can be heard every few minutes.

“I travel from my house in Hebbal to my workplace in Trinity Circle every day and take these roads. During peak hours, even I have honked a few times on Palace Road. I do not think many are aware that there are no-honking zones in the city,” said Anisha. J., a private employee.

There are a lot of citizen groups which have held many campaigns in the last few years to educate people about the ill effects of honking. However, they believe that without strict enforcement, it is hard to get through to people.

“Even if we do weekly campaigns, people will not understand the message so easily. But, if a few violators are penalised and that is highlighted on social media, then it sends a stronger message in this case,” said Rajkumar Dugar, convener, CFC.

Special Commissioner (Traffic) M.A. Saleem said that there should not be any no-honking zones as the whole city should be horn free. “Honking itself should not be there anywhere like how it is in other countries. It is unpleasant behaviour and unfortunately, we see this honking culture here. To achieve total no-honking, a paradigm shift is required. We are observing this in the IT hub now that most people do not honk. No honking is enforced well there. The same should happen at other places and for that, we need to ensure that there is continuous education”.